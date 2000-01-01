|
MP for sale
All prices in Canadian dollars.
Takara Ultra Magnus $220
TRU Optimus Prime $200
TRU Grimlock $180
Tru Soundwave with tapes $250
Takara Hot Rod $90
Takara Wheeljack $100
Takara Bumblebee $50
Takara Sideswipe $60
Takara Ironhide $90
Takara Starscream $90
Takara Prowl $90
Combiner Wars Devastator $80
All are out of package and have been displayed in a glass case from a smoke free, pet friendly home. All accessories and instructions are included but no boxes. Located in Winnipeg but willing to ship anywhere. Prices on individual items are firm but feel free to make offers on multiples.