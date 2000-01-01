Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Cybertron.ca Marketplace > Items For Sale or Trade
Reload this Page MP for sale
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 01:07 PM   #1
dualhares
Generation 1
Join Date: Oct 2012
Location: Winnipeg
Posts: 15
MP for sale
All prices in Canadian dollars.


Takara Ultra Magnus $220
TRU Optimus Prime $200
TRU Grimlock $180
Tru Soundwave with tapes $250
Takara Hot Rod $90
Takara Wheeljack $100
Takara Bumblebee $50
Takara Sideswipe $60
Takara Ironhide $90
Takara Starscream $90
Takara Prowl $90
Combiner Wars Devastator $80

All are out of package and have been displayed in a glass case from a smoke free, pet friendly home. All accessories and instructions are included but no boxes. Located in Winnipeg but willing to ship anywhere. Prices on individual items are firm but feel free to make offers on multiples.
dualhares is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Lot of 4 Transformers G1 Combiner Wars CW Combaticons Bruticus Deluxe Limbs MOSC
Transformers
Transformers 2007 Movie Leader Class Brawl Decepticon MIB 100% COMPLETE with BOX
Transformers
Transformers G1 Takara Collection #15 Stepper, loose and 100% complete.
Transformers
Transformers g1 Megatron 100% Complete
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS LOT NEW USED G1 DISPLAYED ONLY*CHROMIA+MORE*NO RESERVE***L@@K***
Transformers
Transformers Takara Alternity GT-R GT-02 Saber
Transformers
TransFormers Leader starscream Hunt For The Decepticons MISB HFTD
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 02:04 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.