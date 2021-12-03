Via In Demand Toys
we have our first stock images of the new*Transformers Kingdom WFC-K43 Core Class Hot Rod*for your viewing pleasure. Now we finally have a clear look at the packaging and robot and alt mode of this rendition of Hot Rod for the small Core class scale. Hot Rod comes with a red and blue sword rather than any gun. This figure will also be released later as part of the Legacy collection. See the mirrored images after the jump and then share your impressions on the 2005 Boards!
