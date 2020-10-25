|
Magic Square Toys MS-G01 Peach Girl (Arcee SD Version) Colored Sample
Third Party company Magic Square Toys have updated their*Weibo account
*with images of their next project:*MS-G01 Peach Girl (Arcee Q-Version). This is a small cute G1 Arcee rendition in super-deformed or chibi style, but still capable of transforming in a cute little car. This figure will be*3.7 inches tall in robot mode and it’s planned for release in November this year. Check all the mirrored images on this news post and then share your impressions on the 2005 Boards!
