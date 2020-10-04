Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Dr Wu DW-E01 Destroy Emperpo (Legends Scale Galvatron) Color Prototype


Third party company Dr. Wu, well known by their upgrade kits, have revealed images of the color prototype of their new DW-E01 Destroy Emperpo (Legends Scale Galvatron). This figure is planned to go with Earthrise Scorponok and other Titan class figures with only 6 cm tall in robot mode with and featuring compatibility with War For Cybertron blast effects. It*will be sold in a 2-pack together with Dr Wu DW-E02 Monitor Officer. We still have no concrete information on price, but it is planned for release in November this year.

The post Dr Wu DW-E01 Destroy Emperpo (Legends Scale Galvatron) Color Prototype appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



