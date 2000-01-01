Today, 08:39 AM #1 DCompose Robot Master Join Date: Jun 2008 Location: Moncton, NB Posts: 772 Have: Transformers Wants: Masters of the Universe Origins Hey all.



I'm looking for some Masters of the Universe Origins Scare Glow figures. I want to fill a wall, so I need a bunch.



Will TRADE TRANSFORMERS or other toylines that you may not be able to find locally.



Send me a PM if you can get some Scare Glows and let le know what u are after. I can also outright buy them too and send u a bonus for your troubles.



I may also take some other of the villains too as I do want a few sets of each.



Cheers!



Kev

Kevin

Why on earth would you need a wall of Scare Glow?

I really hope I find a copy before you start this insane project.



I really hope I find a copy before you start this insane project. Today, 08:52 AM #3 DCompose Robot Master Join Date: Jun 2008 Location: Moncton, NB Posts: 772 Re: Have: Transformers Wants: Masters of the Universe Origins Because I want the wall to glow in the dark. I wanted to do it with originals but it would be waaay too pricey lol

Kevin

www.askkevanything.com __________________Kevin

