Today, 08:39 AM   #1
DCompose
Robot Master
Join Date: Jun 2008
Location: Moncton, NB
Posts: 772
Have: Transformers Wants: Masters of the Universe Origins
Hey all.

I'm looking for some Masters of the Universe Origins Scare Glow figures. I want to fill a wall, so I need a bunch.

Will TRADE TRANSFORMERS or other toylines that you may not be able to find locally.

Send me a PM if you can get some Scare Glows and let le know what u are after. I can also outright buy them too and send u a bonus for your troubles.

I may also take some other of the villains too as I do want a few sets of each.

Cheers!

Kev
Kevin
www.askkevanything.com
Today, 08:49 AM   #2
Lioconvoy81
Generation 2
Join Date: May 2009
Location: Hamilton, Ont
Posts: 167
Re: Have: Transformers Wants: Masters of the Universe Origins
Why on earth would you need a wall of Scare Glow?

I really hope I find a copy before you start this insane project.
Today, 08:52 AM   #3
DCompose
Robot Master
Join Date: Jun 2008
Location: Moncton, NB
Posts: 772
Re: Have: Transformers Wants: Masters of the Universe Origins
Because I want the wall to glow in the dark. I wanted to do it with originals but it would be waaay too pricey lol
Kevin
www.askkevanything.com
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support.
