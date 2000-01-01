|
Have: Transformers Wants: Masters of the Universe Origins
Hey all.
I'm looking for some Masters of the Universe Origins Scare Glow figures. I want to fill a wall, so I need a bunch.
Will TRADE TRANSFORMERS or other toylines that you may not be able to find locally.
Send me a PM if you can get some Scare Glows and let le know what u are after. I can also outright buy them too and send u a bonus for your troubles.
I may also take some other of the villains too as I do want a few sets of each.
Cheers!
Kev