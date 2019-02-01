Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 08:14 PM
Shepp
Maverick Hunter
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Brantford, Ontario
Posts: 2,756
Brantford 2019 Community Garage Sale June 1
In West Brant this coming weekend there is a community garage sale.

I'll be selling off a number of Transformers from the 90s and 00s, as well as many of the older Movie toys.

I'm posting this as a FYI for those in the Brant/Brantford area. I can't guarantee instructions, there are no boxes, but the majority have been display only and then slapped in storage for the last decade.

They need new homes.

I can try to go through a few things to answer some questions, but there's only a couple of days until then and it'll all be first come first serve on Saturday.

If you're really interested, PM me for the address.

Strangely enough, I will hold on to something off of the tables for a pre-arranged trade through here.
