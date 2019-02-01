Shepp Maverick Hunter Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Brantford, Ontario Posts: 2,756

Brantford 2019 Community Garage Sale June 1 In West Brant this coming weekend there is a community garage sale.



I'll be selling off a number of Transformers from the 90s and 00s, as well as many of the older Movie toys.



I'm posting this as a FYI for those in the Brant/Brantford area. I can't guarantee instructions, there are no boxes, but the majority have been display only and then slapped in storage for the last decade.



They need new homes.



I can try to go through a few things to answer some questions, but there's only a couple of days until then and it'll all be first come first serve on Saturday.



If you're really interested, PM me for the address.



Strangely enough, I will hold on to something off of the tables for a pre-arranged trade through here.