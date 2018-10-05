Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 41,192

We’ve got some images of some licensed merchandise from New York Comic Con 2018 to share with you, kicking off with statues of the three Decepticon Seekers by Pop Culture Shock Collectibles! These “museum scale” statues are based on the original Generation 1 designs and feature a cel-shaded look that evokes the appearance of Starscream, Thundercracker and Skywarp from the original opening credits to the Generation 1 cartoon. Check out our images of the display attached to this post.



The 2018 Action Figure Expo will be Sunday, September 16th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.