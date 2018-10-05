Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 41,192

NYCC 2018 ? Flame Toys Transformers Display Images



We’ve got images of Flame Toys Display from New York Comic Con 2018. Check out images of all of Flame Toy’s upcoming releases here, including: Furai Model Kit Optimus Prime (Attack Mode) Exclusive Furai Model Nemesis Prime Furai Model Bumblebee with Heli-Pack (a nice nod to an obscure accessory that came with Action Master Bumblebee) Furai Model IDW Megatron (based on the design from the More than Meets the Eye / Lost Light comics) Furai Model Starscream (Generation 1 inspired, but hyper stylised) Tarn Shattered Glass Drift Star Saber Victory Leo (with a printed image showing the Victory Saber combination



The post







More... We’ve got images of Flame Toys Display from New York Comic Con 2018. Check out images of all of Flame Toy’s upcoming releases here, including: Furai Model Kit Optimus Prime (Attack Mode) Exclusive Furai Model Nemesis Prime Furai Model Bumblebee with Heli-Pack (a nice nod to an obscure accessory that came with Action Master Bumblebee) Furai Model IDW Megatron (based on the design from the More than Meets the Eye / Lost Light comics) Furai Model Starscream (Generation 1 inspired, but hyper stylised) Tarn Shattered Glass Drift Star Saber Victory Leo (with a printed image showing the Victory Saber combination » Continue Reading. The post NYCC 2018 – Flame Toys Transformers Display Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





The 2018 Action Figure Expo will be Sunday, September 16th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles. __________________The 2018will beat the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.