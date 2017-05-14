Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers: The Bumblebee Movie Logo Revealed
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 09:51 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 37,611
Transformers: The Bumblebee Movie Logo Revealed


Since Transformers: Dark Of The Moon, TFW2005 had the pleasure of revealing Transformers live action movie logos and titles for the first time to the world with very special thanks to United States Patent &#38; Trademark Office and Hasbro themselves. Today, we are bringing you [undoubtedly] the logo for The Bumblebee Movie (tentative title): The logo application was passed just yesterday (Saturday May 13th, 2017) applied by Hasbro Inc. The logo is categorized under the same listing as any other Transformers trademark. Official details: US Serial Number: 87441873 Description of Mark: The mark consists of A stylized design of &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers: The Bumblebee Movie Logo Revealed appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Masterpiece MP-05 MP5 MP-5 MP05 ? Megatron ? MIB Original Japanese
Transformers
Takara Decepticon Hunter Shockwave
Transformers
Transformers MakeToys Green Giant Type-61 (Devestator)
Transformers
Ultra Magnus Masterpiece Transformer
Transformers
transformers masterpiece Bumblebee Mp-21, Custom Flaming Bee, Autobots
Transformers
Vtg Toy G1 Transformers Autobot Battle Station Metroplex Hasbro 1986 Compl W Box
Transformers
Transformers Heros of Cybertron Complete set of 32
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 10:35 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.