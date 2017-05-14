Since Transformers: Dark Of The Moon, TFW2005 had the pleasure of revealing Transformers live action movie logos and titles for the first time to the world with very special thanks to United States Patent & Trademark Office and Hasbro themselves. Today, we are bringing you [undoubtedly] the logo for The Bumblebee Movie (tentative title): The logo application
was passed just yesterday (Saturday May 13th, 2017) applied by Hasbro Inc. The logo is categorized under the same listing as any other Transformers trademark. Official details: US Serial Number: 87441873 Description of Mark: The mark consists of A stylized design of » Continue Reading.
