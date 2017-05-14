Toys “R” Us UK has updated their website with listings and stock photos of*Transformers: The Last Knight Megatron and*Bumblebee Voice Changer Masks. “Bumblebee
Enjoy recreating your favourite movie moments as you join the action with this Transformers: The Last Knight Bumblebee Voice Changer mask, featuring 5 Bumblebee phrases and an awesome guitar riff. The mask includes movie-inspired detail and adjustable straps for a comfortable fit. Children can place the mask and imagine battling Decepticons as the brave Autobot scout. In the explosive Transformers: The Last Knight movie, new heroes must rise in an epic struggle to forge a future » Continue Reading.
