TFW2005?s Liege Maximo with Skullgrin Gallery
Next up in our coverage of the Power of the Primes Prime Masters, we bring you a look at the Prime of Lies, Liege Maximo
, and the real star of the show, his Skullgrin
Decoy Suit. The original Decepticon Pretenders always stood ahead of their Autobot counterparts, in our view. Humans in spacesuits? Cool. Big freaky monsters? Cooler by a country mile. While the Prime Masters have done a lot for these designs, the likes of Skullgrin still stand out in a crowd. Here, Skullgrin’s design looks more like a mechanical version of his original design, but has » Continue Reading.
