Red Powell
(B) and Fico Ossio
Trapped at the bottom of the Sonic Canyons, a group of Autobot scientists come face-to-face with Cybertron's greatest threat, Exarchon, and his lost armory. Can the peaceful Autobots hold out until help arrives-and with the Crystal City under siege, can the Autobots spare any help to begin with? Share your thoughts about these covers and this series on the 2005 boards! Creator credits: Brian Ruckley (Author), Jack Lawrence (Artist), Chris Panda
