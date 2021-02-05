Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
IDW?s Transformers: War?s End, Powell and Ossio Issue #2 Cover Artwork


Red Powell (B) and Fico Ossio (RI) pick up cover artwork credits for War’s End issue #2, revealed by PREVIEWSworld updating our March solicitations coverage. Trapped at the bottom of the Sonic Canyons, a group of Autobot scientists come face-to-face with Cybertron’s greatest threat, Exarchon, and his lost armory. Can the peaceful Autobots hold out until help arrives-and with the Crystal City under siege, can the Autobots spare any help to begin with? Share your thoughts about these covers and this series on the 2005 boards! Creator credits: Brian Ruckley (Author), Jack Lawrence (Artist), Chris Panda (Cover &#187; Continue Reading.

The post IDW?s Transformers: War?s End, Powell and Ossio Issue #2 Cover Artwork appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



