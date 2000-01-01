Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers Feedback and Reviews > Transformers Video Reviews
Reload this Page Arcee Week, part 3: Takara Legends
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 06:24 PM   #1
GotBot
Animated
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Posts: 1,908
Arcee Week, part 3: Takara Legends
Cluing up Arcee week, we look at the Takara Legends version and compare her to the Generations, Animated, Cyberverse and Earthrise!

https://youtu.be/JzBnEllws9c
GotBot is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 07:20 PM   #2
Whisky Tango Foxtrot
Animated
Whisky Tango Foxtrot's Avatar
Join Date: Mar 2008
Location: Toronto
Posts: 1,730
Re: Arcee Week, part 3: Takara Legends
No Energon Arcee?
__________________
Whisky Tango Foxtrot is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Universe Sunstreaker Octane / Tankor Generations Classics Figures
Transformers
Transformers Universe Ironhide Astrotrain RID Classics Figures Generations
Transformers
Transformers Universe Perceptor Wheeljack Figures Generations Classics Autobots
Transformers
Optimus Prime Megatron R.E.D. G1 Transformers Lot 6" RED Figure Set New Hasbro
Transformers
G1 Transformers Transforming casettes for Soundwave
Transformers
G1 Transformers Bombshell MIB
Transformers
G1 Transformers Electronic Voice Changer MIB
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 07:33 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.