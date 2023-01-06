We have another new EarthSpark sighting at US retail. This time, the new and big EarthSpark Spin Changer*Bumblebee & Mo Malto and*Optimus Prime & Robby Malto*were spotted at a Target*in New York by 2005 Boards member*westjames aka notirishman. This new sighting follows the EarthSpark Wave 1*Deluxe, Warrior & 1-Step Changers toys
, and we are only missing the small Tacticons to complete the first EarthSpark wave at US retail. Happy hunting!
