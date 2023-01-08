Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Flame Toys Furai Model G1 Soundwave Official Images


Flame Toys have revealed, via their Facebook account, a gallery of their new Furai Model G1 Soundwave. Flame Toys Furai Model line brings us easy-to-assembly model kits with great detail and poseability. Soundwave includes several interchangeable hands and a non-transformable Ravage. Read on for details: [Furai Model] new item pre-order start ! This time, we bring you Soundwave with ~160mm height. Good articulation with over 40 movable positions ! With different injection runner color, it has good outlook although without painting. Anyway, don't miss the chance to pre-order yours ! Retail : US$55 Sale : Q2 of 2023

The post Flame Toys Furai Model G1 Soundwave Official Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



