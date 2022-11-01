Today, 02:01 PM #1 Hexxinq Generation 1 Join Date: May 2018 Location: Kitchener Posts: 99 Urgent Sell - SDCC Ghostbuster MP10 and Third-party Mixmaster Looking to sell an opened like-new MP10 Ghostbuster Optimus Prime. Only been transformed and displayed. Asking for $300 but I can negotiate the price.



Also selling an opened like-new Devil Savior Split aka Mixmaster. Only been transformed and displayed. Asking $140 but can negotiate the price.



Don't currently have available pictures because I am at work but I can add some when I get home.



Available locally to Kitchener ON, but I am open to shipping as long as the buyer covers shipping prices.

