|
Power Of The Primes Elita-1 Concept Art By Ken Christiansen
Artist*Ken Christiansen, who has been sharing the*packaging art
*he has done for Hasbro, has unveiled a new piece of concept art via his*Facebook account
. This time we have the*Power Of The Primes Elita Concept Art. Here we a very interesting look at the remold and changes made over the Power Of The Primes Starscream mold. We can see what parts were changed in robot mode, Combiner mode to form Elita-Infin1te, and her new jet mode. A very interesting piece of the creative process of new character over a previous idea or concept. You can check out the mirrored image » Continue Reading.
The post Power Of The Primes Elita-1 Concept Art By Ken Christiansen
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
The Star Wars Collectors Expo 2018
will return Sunday, June 10th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel
6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars toys and tons of other action figures, lego, comics and collectibles.