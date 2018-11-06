Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Takara War for Cybertron Siege April Releases ? Images and Pre-orders


Thanks to autobase_aichi on Twitter, we have our first look at some upcoming Siege figures from the Takara side of things including some prototype images of Ironhide and Starscream! In addition to some cool pics, the figures have also gone up on Amazon Japan for pre-order! Of the assortment, we have Ameless (Aimless), Soundwave Spy Patrol, Ironhide, Six Gun, and Starscream. Check out the pics after the jump, and be sure to get your Takara Siege figures pre-ordered from the links below before they’re gone! SG-15 Ameless SG-16 Soundwave Spy Patrol SG-17 Ironhide <a href="https://www.amazon.co.jp/%E3%82%BF%E3%82%AB%E3%83%A9%E3%83%88%E3%83%9F%E3%8 3%BC-TAKARA-TOMY-%E3%83%88%E3%83%A9%E3%83%B3%E3%82%B9%E3%83%95%E3%8 2%A9%E3%83%BC%E3%83%9E%E3%83%BC-%E3%82%B7%E3%83%BC%E3%82%B8%E3%82%B7%E3%83%AA%E3%8 3%BC%E3%82%BA/dp/B07K4VSFZY/ref=olp_product_details?_encoding=UTF8&#38;me=">SG-18 Six &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Takara War for Cybertron Siege April Releases – Images and Pre-orders appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



__________________


The 2019 Ontario Collectors Con will be Sunday, January 27th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
