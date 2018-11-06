|
Takara War for Cybertron Siege April Releases ? Images and Pre-orders
Thanks to autobase_aichi
on Twitter, we have our first look at some upcoming Siege figures from the Takara side of things including some prototype images of Ironhide and Starscream! In addition to some cool pics, the figures have also gone up on Amazon Japan for pre-order! Of the assortment, we have Ameless (Aimless), Soundwave Spy Patrol, Ironhide, Six Gun, and Starscream. Check out the pics after the jump, and be sure to get your Takara Siege figures pre-ordered from the links below before they’re gone! SG-15 Ameless SG-16 Soundwave Spy Patrol SG-17 Ironhide
<a href="https://www.amazon.co.jp/%E3%82%BF%E3%82%AB%E3%83%A9%E3%83%88%E3%83%9F%E3%8 3%BC-TAKARA-TOMY-%E3%83%88%E3%83%A9%E3%83%B3%E3%82%B9%E3%83%95%E3%8 2%A9%E3%83%BC%E3%83%9E%E3%83%BC-%E3%82%B7%E3%83%BC%E3%82%B8%E3%82%B7%E3%83%AA%E3%8 3%BC%E3%82%BA/dp/B07K4VSFZY/ref=olp_product_details?_encoding=UTF8&me=">SG-18 Six » Continue Reading.
