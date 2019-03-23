|
Deleted Scene from The Bumblebee Movie: Charlie Dodges Kitchenbots
, we can share a new*Deleted Scene from The Bumblebee Movie. This takes places shortly after Bumblebee messes with electricity when he is alone at home. On this scene, we can see that several*kitchen appliances have come to life to wreak havoc on Charlie’s house. Charlie and Memo find themselves against a washing machine, a fan, a dishwasher and a refrigerator. A very fun moment that didn’t get into the final cut and it should made you remember similar robots we saw in Revenge Of The Fallen. You can watch the video below together with some screencaps » Continue Reading.
