MP-44 Optimus Prime V3 Full Color Images and Accessories!
– we now have full color images for MP-44 Masterpiece Optimus Prime Version 3!* Just like the sculpt, the paint is very cartoon accurate. We also get a good look at the accessories which include*his trailer, energy axe, rifle and blast effects, Spike and Sparkplug figures, Roller, a detachable repair bay bot that is mobile and attaches to Roller, extra battle damaged head, extra Starscream head, Starscream shoulder pieces to mimic the episode where Starscream disguised himself as Prime, gas pump and hose, Matrix of Leadership, and more. Read on to » Continue Reading.
