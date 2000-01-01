Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 05:18 PM
GotBot
Animated
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Posts: 1,881
Netflix WFC Sparkless Bot Review
The Transformers Netflix War for Cybertron Trilogy Sparkless Bot is, arguably, the best use of this mold (the only version of this alt mode I like, oddly). But, I plan to breath some character into this zombified guy!

https://youtu.be/aeOaEI1l0ls
