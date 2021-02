Retro Headmasters

Ordered some online (Walmart.ca) but found a case fresh on the shelf.



Just received the shipped items.



2 - Mindwipe

1 - Hardhead



Paid for shipping for Hardhead.



Asking 45.00 each or 120 for all 3.



Have a Brainstorm coming too but I shipped to store and it's not supposed to arrive until March.



Tops were a little bent in shipping but they display just fine.



I will ship at your cost.