user*bhick78 gives us the head up that the new*Netflix’s War For Cybertron: Siege Megatron and Skywarp*are out at Canadian retail. Hotlink with Battlemasters Heatstroke & Heartburn and*Megatron with Battlemasters*Captive Lionizer & Captive Pinpointer were found at Walmart in Calgary, Alberta in Canada for CAD $60.00 or $41.76 approximately. We hope this means that these special redecos will be available at US retail any time soon. Click on the bar to see the mirrored image and then sound off on the 2005 Boards!
