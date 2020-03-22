Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Netflix's War For Cybertron: Siege Voyager Megatron and Skywarp Out At Canadian Retail


Attention fellow fans and collectors in Canada! A post via Reddit user*bhick78 gives us the head up that the new*Netflix’s War For Cybertron: Siege Megatron and Skywarp*are out at Canadian retail. Hotlink with Battlemasters Heatstroke &#38; Heartburn and*Megatron with Battlemasters*Captive Lionizer &#38; Captive Pinpointer were found at Walmart in Calgary, Alberta in Canada for CAD $60.00 or $41.76 approximately. We hope this means that these special redecos will be available at US retail any time soon. Click on the bar to see the mirrored image and then sound off on the 2005 Boards!

The post Netflix's War For Cybertron: Siege Voyager Megatron and Skywarp Out At Canadian Retail appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



TFanPage101
Re: Netflix's War For Cybertron: Siege Voyager Megatron and Skywarp Out At Canadian R
Awesome to hear, that Seeker is needed for the collection, I have every deco. Also, it's not Skywarp, it's Hotlink
