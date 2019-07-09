|
New Takara Tomy Releases For November / December 2019: Siege Mirage and Omega Supreme
Loopaza Mega Store on Facebook
, which has proved to be a reliable source in the past, has updated a list with new upcoming New Takara Tomy Releases For November / December 2019. The new*War For Cybertron: Siege*line is coming in hot in Japan this year, using the SG code for all their releases. The next figures to be released are Mirage and Omega Supreme. Takara Tomy is also listing new reissues of Studio Series Rampage and Scrapmetal. A great chance for fans who missed the first releases of these toys to start building their Studio Series Devastator. SG-38 Mirage* » Continue Reading.
