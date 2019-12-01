|
TFW2005: Weekly International Sightings Round Up November Week 5
We are glad the latest Siege waves are hitting more stores. This week Omega Supreme landed in Russia, and Asia has got more of the latest Siege toys. More Cyberverse toys are making their debut in more areas too. Siege Wave 5 Deluxe & Wave 4 Voyager, Studio Series Wave 3 Leader Class In Philippines
*Deluxe Spinister and Crosshairs and*Voyager Thundercracker*were spotted at Toys R Us in Robinsons Galleria, Manila. Unfortunately, there is still no sign of any Deluxe Wave 4 fifures. At the same store, Studio Series SS-44 DOTM Jetwing Optimus Prime was also found. <a href="https://www.tfw2005.com/boards/threads/russia-transformers-sightings.563704/#post-17460635">Cyberverse Elite » Continue Reading.
The post TFW2005: Weekly International Sightings Round Up November Week 5
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Ontario Collectors Con 2020
will be Sunday January 26th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.