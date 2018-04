TR: Blitzwing HELP!

He doesn't seem to fit right. Tank mode, the arms don't seem long enough. And in Jet mode, when you swing the arms around to peg in, the are a few mm short!



I have no idea what I'm doing wrong here and I watched many videos so I'm still unsure.



Edit: When the legs fold, it won't reach the small peg, no matter how much i try to fold it in.