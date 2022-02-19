Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Rumor: New Transformers Collaborative ?Project Trooper? Releasing in 2023?


Coming to us from TFW2005 boards member SofosXIII is a new Transformers Collaborative listing from Gamestop’s preorder system currently labelled as “AF TRA PROJECT TROOPER 1“. Its price is $89.99 and it is due for release in 2023. What exactly this may be is anyone’s guess at the moment, with board members’ predictions ranging from the likes of Star Wars and GI Joe to other properties such as Starship Troopers. We recommend taking this as a rumor until we receive more information. Until then you can let us know what you think it’ll turn out to be in the discussion &#187; Continue Reading.

Re: Rumor: New Transformers Collaborative ?Project Trooper? Releasing in 2023?
