Re: New Collector Seeking Advice
The Netflix stuff has terrible distribution for the most part, so your chances of getting anything from there at retail price or less is probably not great if you don't luck into a bunch of them sitting on a Walmart shelf. But that's not a given either. Out of all the Wave 2 Netflix releases the only one I've ever seen in person on a shelf (at the Langley Walmart) is Optimus.
Also I would go for the Earthrise/Kingdom Optimus over the Netflix one for the trailer. Unless you're big on the pee yellow battlemasters (Personally I'm not. I thought the battlemaster concept would be great but I only rarely ever display any of them as weapons for bigger bots outside of times where one of them is a Targetmaster partner for an established character released like Crosshairs or Spinister.) The Netflix figures don't really have any issues integrating in a collection with mainline WFC ones (I prominently display my wave 1 Netflix Megatron and Hotlink with the ER Optimus and other Siege/ER seekers and while they do have a bit more verve in their paint applications it's not enough to make the difference stand out)
You're probably SUUUUUPER SOL on Soundwave and Bumblebee. Bumblebee especially was practically a unicorn in the wild when it was a fresh release. Now here we are months later and they mostly go for inflated scalper prices or cause huge frustration spikes when they show up for sale on walmart.ca and are gone in less than 20 minutes because of panic demand and scalpers.
Honestly I also probably wouldn't wait too long on shelf-warmers and price drops unless it's something you're not terribly concerned about missing out on. Because whether it's scalpers or Covid impacting distribution, just finding stuff on first run has felt (to me at least) tougher than normal since the early stages of Earthrise. Especially here in BC. It does seem better in Ontario, somewhat, but since you indicate you're in BC like me then you're in the same boat.
If you're looking for fun stuff to get in on that 's not super crazy difficult to get, I'd go all-in on the Studio Series 86 releases. I have most of them so far (except Hot Rod) and they're pretty uniformly great. Plus you can pair them up just fine with any of the WFC bots and Kingdom right now is offering fresh re-releases/do-overs of the Deluxe Arcee and Leader Ultra Magnus along with a pretty great Cyclonus. So if you go right now you can grab most of the movie cast with Galvatron still forthcoming. The only ones you miss out on in terms of prominent movie characters are Siege Springer who is, quite honestly, a mixed bag, and the two Quintesson figures (the judge and the Allicon guard)
