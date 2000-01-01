Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers General Discussion
Reload this Page New Collector Seeking Advice
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 08:28 PM   #1
MEGATRONOPTIMUS
Mini-Con
Join Date: Feb 2021
Location: Canada
Posts: 5
New Collector Seeking Advice
Hi guys, new to the boards and just got back into collecting about a month ago, so I am missing a whole lot of the previous releases. Kind of glad that hastak is rereleasing some of their more popular figures for people like me. Just wanted some opinions on some of the figures you guys have and what you think is the best one. I want to add a WFC Megatron, Optimus Prime, Soundwave and Bumblebee to my collection. This will be a mostly Netflix vs WFC mainline discussion.

So I decided to pull the trigger on the new Netflix spoiler Megatron/Skelivore bundle. Crazy price considering they are only repaints of a voyager ($40) and a deluxe ($33). Should I wait for a mass release and hope that it shelf warms for a while to get it on sale? I dont have any of the previous WFC Megatrons so this might be my last chance to get one at retail, although I have a strong feeling the older megatrons will probably drop in value (via scalpers) now considering this rerelease, so that is also an option if I wanted to just add a Megatron to my collection.

So if I do get the Netflix Megatron, is Netflix Optimus Prime the best displayed next to it. Ive seen the Netflix OP about 4 times now and skipped on it due to the colours being a little off (darker) and it didnt have a trailer. But now that they can no longer be found in stores (in the lower mainland, at least), I feel a little bit that I missed out. The new discounted price at $45 is more palatable, but I kind of think the ER/Kingdom one is still going to be the better buy. I can already buy it now for $63, and it might go further down as it shelf warms considering most people probably have the ER one, and it has the trailer and the colours seem more toon accurate too. So Im leaning towards the Kingdom one. Anyone think I should get the Netflix one instead?

As for Soundwave and Bumblebee, I assume the Netflix one is the best rendition, am I SOL getting either other than paying scalper prices for them? Kind of sad that scalpers have to ruin it for those of us who just want one for collection purposes.

Thanks in advance for any responses. Also sorry if this is the wrong place for a post like this.
MEGATRONOPTIMUS is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 08:52 PM   #2
The Nemesis
Beast Machine
The Nemesis's Avatar
Join Date: Aug 2019
Location: Langley, B.C.
Posts: 412
Re: New Collector Seeking Advice
The Netflix stuff has terrible distribution for the most part, so your chances of getting anything from there at retail price or less is probably not great if you don't luck into a bunch of them sitting on a Walmart shelf. But that's not a given either. Out of all the Wave 2 Netflix releases the only one I've ever seen in person on a shelf (at the Langley Walmart) is Optimus.

Also I would go for the Earthrise/Kingdom Optimus over the Netflix one for the trailer. Unless you're big on the pee yellow battlemasters (Personally I'm not. I thought the battlemaster concept would be great but I only rarely ever display any of them as weapons for bigger bots outside of times where one of them is a Targetmaster partner for an established character released like Crosshairs or Spinister.) The Netflix figures don't really have any issues integrating in a collection with mainline WFC ones (I prominently display my wave 1 Netflix Megatron and Hotlink with the ER Optimus and other Siege/ER seekers and while they do have a bit more verve in their paint applications it's not enough to make the difference stand out)

You're probably SUUUUUPER SOL on Soundwave and Bumblebee. Bumblebee especially was practically a unicorn in the wild when it was a fresh release. Now here we are months later and they mostly go for inflated scalper prices or cause huge frustration spikes when they show up for sale on walmart.ca and are gone in less than 20 minutes because of panic demand and scalpers.

Honestly I also probably wouldn't wait too long on shelf-warmers and price drops unless it's something you're not terribly concerned about missing out on. Because whether it's scalpers or Covid impacting distribution, just finding stuff on first run has felt (to me at least) tougher than normal since the early stages of Earthrise. Especially here in BC. It does seem better in Ontario, somewhat, but since you indicate you're in BC like me then you're in the same boat.

If you're looking for fun stuff to get in on that 's not super crazy difficult to get, I'd go all-in on the Studio Series 86 releases. I have most of them so far (except Hot Rod) and they're pretty uniformly great. Plus you can pair them up just fine with any of the WFC bots and Kingdom right now is offering fresh re-releases/do-overs of the Deluxe Arcee and Leader Ultra Magnus along with a pretty great Cyclonus. So if you go right now you can grab most of the movie cast with Galvatron still forthcoming. The only ones you miss out on in terms of prominent movie characters are Siege Springer who is, quite honestly, a mixed bag, and the two Quintesson figures (the judge and the Allicon guard)
__________________
Currently on the Hunt for:
Netflix Bumblebee/Elita-1 | Studio Series 86 Hot Rod | ER Sunstreaker/Trailbreaker/Doublecrosser | Kingdom Wave 2 Core/Airazor/Huffer/Dinobot/Inferno
Last edited by The Nemesis; Today at 08:57 PM.
The Nemesis is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
VINTAGE TRANSFORMERS G1 LOT CLIFF JUMPER, SNAP TRAP, OUTBACK STREETWISE, SWERVE,
Transformers
Transformers Energon Optimus Prime
Transformers
1988 HASBRO TAKARA G1 TRANSFORMER PRETENDER FINBACK
Transformers
Transformer toys, Star Wars lot
Transformers
NEW - Hasbro Transformers Studio Series Skipjack 67 ROTF
Transformers
NEW - Transformers studio series 55 Scavenger ROTF
Transformers
Transformers Siege War for Cybertron Jetfire
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 08:58 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.