Today, 08:28 PM #1 MEGATRONOPTIMUS Mini-Con Join Date: Feb 2021 Location: Canada Posts: 5 New Collector Seeking Advice Hi guys, new to the boards and just got back into collecting about a month ago, so I am missing a whole lot of the previous releases. Kind of glad that hastak is rereleasing some of their more popular figures for people like me. Just wanted some opinions on some of the figures you guys have and what you think is the best one. I want to add a WFC Megatron, Optimus Prime, Soundwave and Bumblebee to my collection. This will be a mostly Netflix vs WFC mainline discussion.



So I decided to pull the trigger on the new Netflix spoiler Megatron/Skelivore bundle. Crazy price considering they are only repaints of a voyager ($40) and a deluxe ($33). Should I wait for a mass release and hope that it shelf warms for a while to get it on sale? I dont have any of the previous WFC Megatrons so this might be my last chance to get one at retail, although I have a strong feeling the older megatrons will probably drop in value (via scalpers) now considering this rerelease, so that is also an option if I wanted to just add a Megatron to my collection.



So if I do get the Netflix Megatron, is Netflix Optimus Prime the best displayed next to it. Ive seen the Netflix OP about 4 times now and skipped on it due to the colours being a little off (darker) and it didnt have a trailer. But now that they can no longer be found in stores (in the lower mainland, at least), I feel a little bit that I missed out. The new discounted price at $45 is more palatable, but I kind of think the ER/Kingdom one is still going to be the better buy. I can already buy it now for $63, and it might go further down as it shelf warms considering most people probably have the ER one, and it has the trailer and the colours seem more toon accurate too. So Im leaning towards the Kingdom one. Anyone think I should get the Netflix one instead?



As for Soundwave and Bumblebee, I assume the Netflix one is the best rendition, am I SOL getting either other than paying scalper prices for them? Kind of sad that scalpers have to ruin it for those of us who just want one for collection purposes.



Thanks in advance for any responses. Also sorry if this is the wrong place for a post like this. Today, 08:52 PM #2 The Nemesis Beast Machine Join Date: Aug 2019 Location: Langley, B.C. Posts: 412 Re: New Collector Seeking Advice The Netflix stuff has terrible distribution for the most part, so your chances of getting anything from there at retail price or less is probably not great if you don't luck into a bunch of them sitting on a Walmart shelf. But that's not a given either. Out of all the Wave 2 Netflix releases the only one I've ever seen in person on a shelf (at the Langley Walmart) is Optimus.



Also I would go for the Earthrise/Kingdom Optimus over the Netflix one for the trailer. Unless you're big on the pee yellow battlemasters (Personally I'm not. I thought the battlemaster concept would be great but I only rarely ever display any of them as weapons for bigger bots outside of times where one of them is a Targetmaster partner for an established character released like Crosshairs or Spinister.) The Netflix figures don't really have any issues integrating in a collection with mainline WFC ones (I prominently display my wave 1 Netflix Megatron and Hotlink with the ER Optimus and other Siege/ER seekers and while they do have a bit more verve in their paint applications it's not enough to make the difference stand out)



You're probably SUUUUUPER SOL on Soundwave and Bumblebee. Bumblebee especially was practically a unicorn in the wild when it was a fresh release. Now here we are months later and they mostly go for inflated scalper prices or cause huge frustration spikes when they show up for sale on walmart.ca and are gone in less than 20 minutes because of panic demand and scalpers.



Honestly I also probably wouldn't wait too long on shelf-warmers and price drops unless it's something you're not terribly concerned about missing out on. Because whether it's scalpers or Covid impacting distribution, just finding stuff on first run has felt (to me at least) tougher than normal since the early stages of Earthrise. Especially here in BC. It does seem better in Ontario, somewhat, but since you indicate you're in BC like me then you're in the same boat.



If you're looking for fun stuff to get in on that 's not super crazy difficult to get, I'd go all-in on the Studio Series 86 releases. I have most of them so far (except Hot Rod) and they're pretty uniformly great. Plus you can pair them up just fine with any of the WFC bots and Kingdom right now is offering fresh re-releases/do-overs of the Deluxe Arcee and Leader Ultra Magnus along with a pretty great Cyclonus. So if you go right now you can grab most of the movie cast with Galvatron still forthcoming. The only ones you miss out on in terms of prominent movie characters are Siege Springer who is, quite honestly, a mixed bag, and the two Quintesson figures (the judge and the Allicon guard) __________________

Currently on the Hunt for:

Netflix Bumblebee/Elita-1 | Studio Series 86 Hot Rod | ER Sunstreaker/Trailbreaker/Doublecrosser | Kingdom Wave 2 Core/Airazor/Huffer/Dinobot/Inferno Last edited by The Nemesis; Today at 08:57 PM .

« Previous Thread | Next Thread » Thread Tools Show Printable Version Email this Page

Posting Rules You may not post new threads You may not post replies You may not post attachments You may not edit your posts On BB code is On Smilies are On [IMG] code is HTML code is Off Forum Rules Forum Jump

User Control Panel Private Messages Subscriptions Who's Online Search Forums Forums Home Transformers Discussion Transformers General Discussion Canadian Transformers News Transformers Collections Spotlight Transformers Feedback and Reviews Transformers Video Reviews Canadian Transformers Sightings International Transformers News Transformers Customs and Artwork TFcon Discussion Cybertron.ca Marketplace Items For Sale or Trade Wanted Items Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback Transformers On Ebay Off Topic General Discussion Canadian Action Figure News Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings Tech Support Forum and Site Rules Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge

