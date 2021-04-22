Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
War For Cybertron Netflix Wave 3 Voyager Released In Canada


Thanks to 2005 Board member DesertDog*for sharing in our boards photographic proof of his sighting of the new*War For Cybertron Netflix Wave 3 Voyager at Canadian Retail. Sparkless Seeker (with Sparkless Caliburst and Sparkless Singe) and Optimus Primal &#38; Rattrap 2-pack were found at Walmart in Calgary, Alberta. Happy hunting!

The post War For Cybertron Netflix Wave 3 Voyager Released In Canada appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



