War For Cybertron Netflix Wave 3 Voyager Released In Canada
Thanks to 2005 Board member DesertDog*for sharing in our boards photographic proof of his sighting of the new*War For Cybertron Netflix Wave 3 Voyager at Canadian Retail. Sparkless Seeker (with Sparkless Caliburst and Sparkless Singe) and Optimus Primal & Rattrap 2-pack were found at Walmart in Calgary, Alberta. Happy hunting!
