Today, 08:58 PM #1 Echotransformer Loves all things G1-ish.. Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Ottawa Posts: 2,682 POTP Wave 2 Hey Everyone,



No extensive introduction needed here, to state the obvious this wave is crazy scarce, from what I can tell distribution in the US is poor as well.



Just wondering:



1. Has anyone asked Hasbro? I know I know, they typically don't provide the best info but why not try? Hopefully I don't speak for myself when I say we are getting desperate

2. Has anyone asked Walmart or TRU if there are any coming down the pipe?



Not looking to speculate here, just wondering if there is any reliable info out there...



--Echo





Like us on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/echo.TF.toys



My Shapeways Store: http://www.shapeways.com/shops/echotransformer



My Feedback Thread: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=2400 __________________ Today, 09:12 PM #2 GotBot Alternator Join Date: Feb 2016 Location: Newfoundland and Labrador Posts: 942 Re: POTP Wave 2 Interesting. They were very slow to come admittedly, but I can put my hands on at least 8 of each in the deluxe wave right now. Oddly, Rippersnapper seems to be peg warming. Admittedly as well, the voyagers are a TAD more rare than I like seeing, legends were fine but we are waiting on restock, only saw 2 alpha Trions yes and no submaurader and NO Rodimus Unicronus yet. But, word is TRU was delayed because of the US/UK mess and were supposed to get an order for wave 2 in April that has gotten pushed until June. Take that as rumor but so far it seems accurate.

« Previous Thread | Next Thread » Thread Tools Show Printable Version Email this Page

Posting Rules You may not post new threads You may not post replies You may not post attachments You may not edit your posts On BB code is On Smilies are On [IMG] code is HTML code is Off Forum Rules Forum Jump

User Control Panel Private Messages Subscriptions Who's Online Search Forums Forums Home Transformers Discussion Transformers General Discussion Canadian Transformers News Transformers Collections Spotlight Transformers Feedback and Reviews Transformers Video Reviews Canadian Transformers Sightings International Transformers News Transformers Customs and Artwork TFcon Discussion Cybertron.ca Marketplace Items For Sale or Trade Wanted Items Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback Transformers On Ebay Off Topic General Discussion Canadian Action Figure News Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings Tech Support Forum and Site Rules Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge

