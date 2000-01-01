|
Re: POTP Wave 2
Interesting. They were very slow to come admittedly, but I can put my hands on at least 8 of each in the deluxe wave right now. Oddly, Rippersnapper seems to be peg warming. Admittedly as well, the voyagers are a TAD more rare than I like seeing, legends were fine but we are waiting on restock, only saw 2 alpha Trions yes and no submaurader and NO Rodimus Unicronus yet. But, word is TRU was delayed because of the US/UK mess and were supposed to get an order for wave 2 in April that has gotten pushed until June. Take that as rumor but so far it seems accurate.