Old Today, 08:58 PM   #1
Echotransformer
Loves all things G1-ish..
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Ottawa
Posts: 2,682
POTP Wave 2
Hey Everyone,

No extensive introduction needed here, to state the obvious this wave is crazy scarce, from what I can tell distribution in the US is poor as well.

Just wondering:

1. Has anyone asked Hasbro? I know I know, they typically don't provide the best info but why not try? Hopefully I don't speak for myself when I say we are getting desperate
2. Has anyone asked Walmart or TRU if there are any coming down the pipe?

Not looking to speculate here, just wondering if there is any reliable info out there...

--Echo
Old Today, 09:12 PM   #2
GotBot
Alternator
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Posts: 942
Re: POTP Wave 2
Interesting. They were very slow to come admittedly, but I can put my hands on at least 8 of each in the deluxe wave right now. Oddly, Rippersnapper seems to be peg warming. Admittedly as well, the voyagers are a TAD more rare than I like seeing, legends were fine but we are waiting on restock, only saw 2 alpha Trions yes and no submaurader and NO Rodimus Unicronus yet. But, word is TRU was delayed because of the US/UK mess and were supposed to get an order for wave 2 in April that has gotten pushed until June. Take that as rumor but so far it seems accurate.
