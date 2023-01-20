Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Legacy Evolution Wave 1 Voyagers Found at US Retail


Friday night just got exciting! 2005 Board member Bryanwes has shared with us his sighting for Wave 1 Legacy Evolution Voyagers. He found the two figures in the assortment at his local Target in Fair Lakes, Virginia. This assortment features the hero from the Japanese series Beast Wars 2 – Leo Prime! Also in this wave is our first official iteration of the leader of the Decepticon Justice Division from the IDW comics – Tarn! Here?s to hoping the other new Evolution Legacy figures are not too far behind! Share your sightings on the board!

The post Legacy Evolution Wave 1 Voyagers Found at US Retail appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



