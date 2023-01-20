Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 49,497

Legacy Evolution Wave 1 Voyagers Found at US Retail



Friday night just got exciting! 2005 Board member Bryanwes has shared with us his sighting for Wave 1 Legacy Evolution Voyagers. He found the two figures in the assortment at his local Target in Fair Lakes, Virginia. This assortment features the hero from the Japanese series Beast Wars 2 – Leo Prime! Also in this wave is our first official iteration of the leader of the Decepticon Justice Division from the IDW comics – Tarn! Here?s to hoping the other new Evolution Legacy figures are not too far behind! Share your sightings on the board!



Friday night just got exciting! 2005 Board member Bryanwes has shared with us his sighting for Wave 1 Legacy Evolution Voyagers. He found the two figures in the assortment at his local Target in Fair Lakes, Virginia. This assortment features the hero from the Japanese series Beast Wars 2 – Leo Prime! Also in this wave is our first official iteration of the leader of the Decepticon Justice Division from the IDW comics – Tarn! Here?s to hoping the other new Evolution Legacy figures are not too far behind! Share your sightings on the board!

