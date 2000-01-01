Today, 03:55 PM #1 Robbler Generation 2 Join Date: Apr 2013 Location: London, ON Posts: 126 Storage? Not sure if this is the right sub section, but I've recently run out of space for most of my collection. It varies from Marvel Legends, Transformers, Play Arts etc.



I bought a large rubbermaid type container to store everything in for now. A lot of stuff is still boxed and I'm hoping they'll be alright in there? Basically trying to prevent things from happening to it while being stored away in the basement for the time being.



Basically I'm just wondering if this is a good solution and if you guys have any tips. Today, 03:59 PM #2 Pran Generation 1 Join Date: Mar 2010 Location: Cornwall Ontario Canada Posts: 22 Re: Storage? I would not store in a basement unless it was climate controlled. Keeping it in a dark storage bin is good too.



The other more controversial suggestion would be to sell some of it. Try to keep the items you love most on display. If it's not awesome enough to display, perhaps it's not awesome enough to keep. You'll find that after collecting for MANY years, sometimes the collection just gets too big to keep control of, and the fun somehow become more of a burden. Just a thought.

