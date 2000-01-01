|
Storage?
Not sure if this is the right sub section, but I've recently run out of space for most of my collection. It varies from Marvel Legends, Transformers, Play Arts etc.
I bought a large rubbermaid type container to store everything in for now. A lot of stuff is still boxed and I'm hoping they'll be alright in there? Basically trying to prevent things from happening to it while being stored away in the basement for the time being.
Basically I'm just wondering if this is a good solution and if you guys have any tips.