Super_Megatron
Takara MPM-4 Masterpiece Movie Optimus Prime Official Images


Takara Tomy Mall site*has shared Official Images Of MPM-4 Masterpiece Movie Optimus Prime. The images gives us a closer look at some of the small differences to the Hasbro version of this mold. So far we can see that Takara has added some extra paint (blue on the feet, for example), an Autobot logo on the chest, and a different shade of gray for the body, among other details. The figure is listed for*¥16,200 (146.43 Dollars aproximately) and a it is scheduled for release on September. You can click on the bar to see the pictures and let us &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Takara MPM-4 Masterpiece Movie Optimus Prime Official Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



