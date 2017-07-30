|
Takara MPM-4 Masterpiece Movie Optimus Prime Official Images
Takara Tomy Mall site
has shared Official Images Of MPM-4 Masterpiece Movie Optimus Prime. The images gives us a closer look at some of the small differences to the Hasbro version of this mold. So far we can see that Takara has added some extra paint (blue on the feet, for example), an Autobot logo on the chest, and a different shade of gray for the body, among other details. The figure is listed for ¥16,200 (146.43 Dollars aproximately) and a it is scheduled for release on September.
