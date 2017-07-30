|
Transformers The Last Knight Voyagers Nitro and Scorn Out at US Retail
TFW2005 user *Deathblade has shared some excellent sightings news with us. The latest assortment of Transformers The Last Knight Voyagers has hit US retail. The Last Knight Voyager Wave 3 introduces two all-new molds to the line with Decepticon Nitro (or Nitro Zeus, to use his on-screen name) and the Dinobot Scorn. The pair boast some excellent details, with Nitro also featuring the ability to remove his head and have it replaced with a head from the Titans Return line (or, say, the upcoming Cogman Deluxe figure). Nitro and Scorn were spotted in a Wal-Mart in San Antonio, Texas. Happy » Continue Reading.
The post Transformers The Last Knight Voyagers Nitro and Scorn Out at US Retail
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
TFcon Toronto The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention
will take place July 14th to 16th, 2017 at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale hotel with special guests MICHAEL BELL
the voices of G1 Prowl, Sideswipe and Swoop, ARTHUR BURGHARDT
the voice of G1 Devastator, SCOTT MCNEIL
the voices of Waspinator, Dinobot, Rattrap, and Silverbolt in Beast Wars, ALEC WILLOWS
the voice of Tarantulas in Beast Wars, Transformers comic book writer JOHN BARBER
, Transformers Franchise Designer AARON ARCHER
and Transformers comic book artists NICK ROCHE
, ALEX MILNE
, SARA PITRE-DUROCHER
, ANDREW GRIFFITH
, JAMES RAIZ
and JOSH PEREZ
. Online booking for the TFcon Toronto 2017 hotel block is now available
. Advance TFcon Toronto 2017 Tickets are now on sale
.