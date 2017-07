Transformers The Last Knight Voyagers Nitro and Scorn Out at US Retail

TFW2005 user *Deathblade has shared some excellent sightings news with us. The latest assortment of Transformers The Last Knight Voyagers has hit US retail. The Last Knight Voyager Wave 3 introduces two all-new molds to the line with Decepticon Nitro (or Nitro Zeus, to use his on-screen name) and the Dinobot Scorn. The pair boast some excellent details, with Nitro also featuring the ability to remove his head and have it replaced with a head from the Titans Return line (or, say, the upcoming Cogman Deluxe figure). Nitro and Scorn were spotted in a Wal-Mart in San Antonio, Texas. Happy » Continue Reading. The post Transformers The Last Knight Voyagers Nitro and Scorn Out at US Retail appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM