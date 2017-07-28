|
Flame Toys Model Kit Series Optimus Prime Announced
Flame Toys on Twitter has tweeted out some images
teasing one of their next upcoming projects. With their first project, Drift, nearing completion, Flame Toys has announced a new model kit series on their Twitter page. Not much information is provided such as far as release date or price, but we do know that their first entry in this series will be Optimus Prime. This piece looks to be unique and not based off of any previous iteration of Optimus Prime. Flame Toys has tweeted out a prototype image as well as an illustration of the model kit by » Continue Reading.
