Flame Toys 03 Star Saber Announced

Some more news out of Flame Toys this evening! Flame Toys has updated their Twitter account with a new announcement for the 3rd release in their officially licensed line of Transformer products. The Flame Toys line has started with Drift. Following Drift will be IDW Tarn from More than Meets the Eye. Now, we have our first tease of the planned third release, Star Saber! Details are few and far between at the moment, but you can join in on the 2005 Boards and share your opinion.The post Flame Toys 03 Star Saber Announced appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM