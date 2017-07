New Image of Imaginarium Art Optimus Prime Generation 1 Statue

Imaginarium Art has updated their Facebook page with a new look at their upcoming Generation 1 Optimus Prime statue. Previously we reported that the statue appeared to be in a static pose, but this new image reveals that he will be dynamically posed like other previous offerings from the group. Check out the image after the jump!The post New Image of Imaginarium Art Optimus Prime Generation 1 Statue appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM