New Image of Imaginarium Art Optimus Prime Generation 1 Statue
Imaginarium Art has updated their Facebook page
with a new look at their upcoming Generation 1 Optimus Prime statue. Previously we reported
that the statue appeared to be in a static pose, but this new image reveals that he will be dynamically posed like other previous offerings from the group. Check out the image after the jump!
