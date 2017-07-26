|
Masterpiece 7-11 MP-10 Optimus Prime Additional Images and Info
Hot on the heels of the reveal of the new 7-11 MP-10 comes additional clear images and some information on how to obtain this unique piece for your collection. TakaraTomy’s 7-11 MP-10
will feature a blue face plate (ala Dreamwave Ultra Magnus), a green version of Roller, a green Matrix and will run you around 27000 yen inclusive of tax. Additionally, the stickers on his shoulder that we previously saw
appear to be optional. These new pictures show that you can place an Autobot symbol instead of the 7-11 logo. This figure will be limited one per person » Continue Reading.
