Old Today, 01:50 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 37,624
New Still From Transformers: The Last Knight And A Writers Room Interview


Empire Magazine has an exclusive still from*Transformers: The Last Knight featuring Bumblebee and an interview with the writers from Transformers Cinematic Universe Writers’ Room. The image shows Bumblebee destroying an un-manned robot to save Izabella from being hunted down. This is a hi-def version of a scene from a very early trailer. The last film in the franchise was, Age Of Extinction, was kind of an outlier, Bay explains in the new Empire. Because of losing Shia and just figuring out where we were gonna go. It was testing the waters a little bit. This gets us back in the &#187; Continue Reading.

80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th
Old Today, 02:37 PM   #2
Marcotron
Join Date: Jul 2013
Location: Canada
Posts: 227
Re: New Still From Transformers: The Last Knight And A Writers Room Interview
This picture, in it's full size, only fits the left side in the window.
Therefore, I was initially thinking this was a picture of the writer's room, filled with a bunch of sparks and smoke and an explosion. Which makes sense probably.
