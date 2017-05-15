New Still From Transformers: The Last Knight And A Writers Room Interview
Empire Magazine has an exclusive still from*Transformers: The Last Knight featuring Bumblebee and an interview with the writers from Transformers Cinematic Universe Writers’ Room. The image shows Bumblebee destroying an un-manned robot to save Izabella from being hunted down. This is a hi-def version of a scene from a very early trailer. The last film in the franchise was, Age Of Extinction, was kind of an outlier, Bay explains in the new Empire. Because of losing Shia and just figuring out where we were gonna go. It was testing the waters a little bit. This gets us back in the » Continue Reading.
Re: New Still From Transformers: The Last Knight And A Writers Room Interview
This picture, in it's full size, only fits the left side in the window.
Therefore, I was initially thinking this was a picture of the writer's room, filled with a bunch of sparks and smoke and an explosion. Which makes sense probably.