Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 37,624

New Still From Transformers: The Last Knight And A Writers Room Interview



Empire Magazine has an exclusive still from*Transformers: The Last Knight featuring Bumblebee and an interview with the writers from Transformers Cinematic Universe Writers’ Room. The image shows Bumblebee destroying an un-manned robot to save Izabella from being hunted down. This is a hi-def version of a scene from a very early trailer. The last film in the franchise was, Age Of Extinction, was kind of an outlier, Bay explains in the new Empire. Because of losing Shia and just figuring out where we were gonna go. It was testing the waters a little bit. This gets us back in the



The post







More... Empire Magazine has an exclusive still from*Transformers: The Last Knight featuring Bumblebee and an interview with the writers from Transformers Cinematic Universe Writers’ Room. The image shows Bumblebee destroying an un-manned robot to save Izabella from being hunted down. This is a hi-def version of a scene from a very early trailer. The last film in the franchise was, Age Of Extinction, was kind of an outlier, Bay explains in the new Empire. Because of losing Shia and just figuring out where we were gonna go. It was testing the waters a little bit. This gets us back in the » Continue Reading. The post New Still From Transformers: The Last Knight And A Writers Room Interview appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th



__________________