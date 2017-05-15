Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Ex-Paramount Chairman and CEO Brad Grey Passes Away at age 59, Helped Oversee Transfo


Brad Grey, the former chief of Paramount, died on Sunday from cancer at his Holmby*Hills home with his family by his side. He was 59. Grey stepped down as chairman and CEO of*Paramount Pictures*earlier this year after leading the studio for 12 years. He came to Paramount from*Brillstein-Grey Management, the talent agency he co-founded with the late Bernie Brillstein in 1984. While Grey left a mixed legacy behind at Paramount  during his tenure the studio relied on such franchises as the*Transformers*movies,*Star Trek*films, and*Mission: Impossible*series and also saw the Al Gore climate change documentary An Inconvenient &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Ex-Paramount Chairman and CEO Brad Grey Passes Away at age 59, Helped Oversee Transformers Franchise appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



