Brad Grey, the former chief of Paramount, died on Sunday from cancer at his Holmby*Hills home with his family by his side. He was 59. Grey stepped down as chairman and CEO of*Paramount Pictures
*earlier this year after leading the studio for 12 years. He came to Paramount from*Brillstein-Grey Management, the talent agency he co-founded with the late Bernie Brillstein in 1984. While Grey left a mixed legacy behind at Paramount during his tenure the studio relied on such franchises as the*Transformers
*movies,*Star Trek
*films, and*Mission: Impossible
*series and also saw the Al Gore climate change documentary An Inconvenient » Continue Reading.
