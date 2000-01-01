Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 05:13 PM   #1
GotBot
Animated
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Posts: 1,989
Shattered Glass Blurr Review
Not all Autobots are good, some come from the reverse dimension called Shattered Glass and few are as sinister as Blurr!

https://youtu.be/Sx5EgVaNFtk
