Toy size
Transformers can come in different sizes, whether it's Deluxe, Voyager, Legend, Leader or Titans. I think it would have been better, if they did this from the start, because some figures were supposed to bigger instead of their actual size.

Like for example:

The leaders of both fanctions, Ultra Magnus: MP size
Triple Changers, Jetfire/Skyfire: Voyager size
Combiners: Leader Class
City Bots, Omega Supreme, Phase Sixers: Titan Class
Minibots, Mini-cassette, Minicons: Deluxe size
Carbots, Seekers and the rest of the bunch: Voyager Size
Re: Toy size
"from the start"?

do you mean G1? some figures had die-cast parts so that must have factored into size decisions.
Re: Toy size
What I mean, is when Masterpiece's, CHUGS first came out. Not the G1 toys
