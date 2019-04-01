|
Transformers Studio Series SS-42 Voyager Long Haul New In-Hand Images
Autobase Aichi has*uploaded
*some new in-hand images of the new Transformers Studio Series SS-42 Voyager Long Haul for your viewing pleasure. The images come from a*YouTube video
, and we finally have some clear shots of this new incarnation of the Constructicon from Revenge Of The Fallen. There are several comparison shots next to the original*Voyager Long Haul
*from the 2009. As we can see, the new Studio Series Long Haul is a bit shorter in robot mode, but he is clearly more movie-accurate and proportioned. The Studio Series toy transforms into a completely different dump truck compared to the » Continue Reading.
