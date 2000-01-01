Today, 02:06 PM #1 Outtsyder Another 1 Bites The Dust Join Date: Jun 2007 Location: Parts Unknown Posts: 339 TF prose story: "The Primeval Dungeon"



Full plot of The Primeval Dungeon:

When Grimlock challenges Shockwave to a duel, will Shockwave accept, and will a Decepticon experiment affect the outcome?



Link to Part 1: "The Challenge"

https://www.facebook.com/notes/scorp...3410102533802/



Watch for Part 2 next Wednesday! This is my first TF prose story (or fanfic, if you prefer) in four years, which finally came to fruition due to the long break provided by the pandemic. This story will be in four parts, and I will post each part weekly on Wednesday this month, via the Notes section of my Scorpion's Heart Overnight Creations page on FB. And I believe non-FB users should also be able to read the story chapters, since they'll be publicly available.Full plot ofWhen Grimlock challenges Shockwave to a duel, will Shockwave accept, and will a Decepticon experiment affect the outcome?Link to Part 1: "The Challenge"Watch for Part 2 next Wednesday!



Creative arts page: Scorpion's Heart Overnight Creations

https://www.facebook.com/ScorpionsHeart.SHOC/



Feedback thread: https://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=33913



"Study the great, and become greater."

- Michael Jackson

"Who are we, if not measured by our impact on others?"

- Carl Sagan __________________

« Previous Thread | Next Thread » Thread Tools Show Printable Version Email this Page

Posting Rules You may not post new threads You may not post replies You may not post attachments You may not edit your posts On BB code is On Smilies are On [IMG] code is HTML code is Off Forum Rules Forum Jump

User Control Panel Private Messages Subscriptions Who's Online Search Forums Forums Home Transformers Discussion Transformers General Discussion Canadian Transformers News Transformers Collections Spotlight Transformers Feedback and Reviews Transformers Video Reviews Canadian Transformers Sightings International Transformers News Transformers Customs and Artwork TFcon Discussion Cybertron.ca Marketplace Items For Sale or Trade Wanted Items Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback Transformers On Ebay Off Topic General Discussion Canadian Action Figure News Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings Tech Support Forum and Site Rules Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge

