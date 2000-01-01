Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Outtsyder
Cool TF prose story: "The Primeval Dungeon"
This is my first TF prose story (or fanfic, if you prefer) in four years, which finally came to fruition due to the long break provided by the pandemic. This story will be in four parts, and I will post each part weekly on Wednesday this month, via the Notes section of my Scorpion's Heart Overnight Creations page on FB. And I believe non-FB users should also be able to read the story chapters, since they'll be publicly available.

Full plot of The Primeval Dungeon:
When Grimlock challenges Shockwave to a duel, will Shockwave accept, and will a Decepticon experiment affect the outcome?

Link to Part 1: "The Challenge"
https://www.facebook.com/notes/scorp...3410102533802/

Watch for Part 2 next Wednesday!
Creative arts page: Scorpion's Heart Overnight Creations
https://www.facebook.com/ScorpionsHeart.SHOC/

Feedback thread: https://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=33913

"Study the great, and become greater."
- Michael Jackson
"Who are we, if not measured by our impact on others?"
- Carl Sagan
