First Look at Studio Series 86 Deluxe Arcee ? T30 Retool Confirmed
Courtesy of the Hobbymizer Facebook page, we have what appears to be our first look at the upcoming Studio Series 86 Deluxe Arcee figure. Arcee has been rumored for a while now to be a retool of the Earthrise figure, however this photo reveals that it will in fact use the previous Thrilling 30 mold instead, albeit modified with what looks like a a more cohesive car mode and added articulation in places such as the ankles. Stay tuned to TFW as we expect to have more updates on her shortly.