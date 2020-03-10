|
TFcon Orlando 2020 exclusive Ocular Max PS-04P Azalea Protoform
*is proud to present the first exclusive for TFcon Orlando 2020 *Ocular Max PS-04P Azalea Protoform. This unique prototype colored version of the popular figure gives you the raw inspiration from which Azalea was born. In cooperation with Ocular Max and*Toy Dojo
, this figure will be available as a limited release, please stop by the*Toy Dojo Booth*to get yours before they are gone! TFCON HEADS TO FLORIDA THE WEEKEND OF MARCH 20-22 2020 Meet Transformers Voice Actors and Comic Book Artists Shop Americas Largest Dealer Room for Transformers Merchandise The worlds » Continue Reading.
