Potential buyers for Toys R Us in Asia, Germany, Austria, and Switzerland

While most of the news we've passed on about Toys R Us in recent times has been fairly bleak, we can share some good news for some of the beleaguered chain's overseas outlets. The Wall Street Journal (paywall) reports that Toys R Us' Central European and Asian operations are still extremely healthy and profitable, with multiple bids in excess of $1 billion received for an 85% in the Asian side of the business. However, it is not certain yet that the Asian operations will be taken over – according to*Brian Hermann of Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP,