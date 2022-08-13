Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Studio Series ROTF Leader The Fallen Possible First Look


Coming to us from user Bitick via dcinside, we have what appears to be our first look at a figure a lot of live action movie fans have been waiting for – Studio Series ROTF Leader The Fallen! Although in a pretty significantly mistransformed and misassembled state, the image nonetheless should give a good fist impression of the figure which, likely to the delight of many, does in fact look to have his signature face-removal feature. As always we advise taking this with a grain of salt for now until we receive official confirmation, but until that happens you &#187; Continue Reading.

