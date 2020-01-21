|
Shockwave Lab SL-70 LED Blaster Kit For Studio Series SS-56 Shockwave
Third Party company Shockwave Lab have uploaded, via their Weibo account
, images of their new upgrade kit:*SL-70 LED Blaster For Studio Series SS-56 Shockwave. This is another easy to install accessory to improve the new Leader Class Studio Series DOTM Shockwave. You just need to*disassemble Shockwave’s right arm (not difficult since there are just 2 screws) and replace the inner blaster parts. We still have no concrete information on price or release date, but it should not take long since Shockwave Lab upgrade kits are usually available online once they share images of the product. See the mirrored images » Continue Reading.
