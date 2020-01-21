Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Shockwave Lab SL-70 LED Blaster Kit For Studio Series SS-56 Shockwave
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 12:00 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 44,085
Shockwave Lab SL-70 LED Blaster Kit For Studio Series SS-56 Shockwave


Third Party company Shockwave Lab have uploaded, via their Weibo account, images of their new upgrade kit:*SL-70 LED Blaster For Studio Series SS-56 Shockwave. This is another easy to install accessory to improve the new Leader Class Studio Series DOTM Shockwave. You just need to*disassemble Shockwave’s right arm (not difficult since there are just 2 screws) and replace the inner blaster parts. We still have no concrete information on price or release date, but it should not take long since Shockwave Lab upgrade kits are usually available online once they share images of the product. See the mirrored images &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Shockwave Lab SL-70 LED Blaster Kit For Studio Series SS-56 Shockwave appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Ontario Collectors Con 2020 will be Sunday January 26th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Fansproject Glacialord Set of 5 Transformers Combiner 3rd Party
Transformers
Transformers Authentic Masterpiece SMOKESCREEN, TRACKS, BLUESTREAK, G2 BUMBLEBEE
Transformers
RARE CANADIAN VERSION RED SLAG SCORIES WHITE LEGS ORIGINAL G1 TRANSFORMERS TIGHT
Transformers
ORIGINAL G1 TRANSFORMERS DINOBOT GRIMLOCK 1984 TYRANNASAURUS ACTION FIGURE 1 GUN
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Platinum Edition SEEKER SQUADRON Action Figure 3-Pack Ramjet
Transformers
Transformers BotCon 2006 Timelines Beast Wars Darksyde Dinobot LOOSE
Transformers
Transformers Botcon 2013 Timelines Rainmakers trio (Sunstorm Hotlink Bitstream )
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 01:01 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.