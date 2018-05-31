Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 40,364

Transformers G1 Writer David Wise to attend TFcon Toronto 2018



TFcon is very happy to welcome Transformers writer David Wise to the Toronto guest list this year for his first ever TFcon. As an American television animation writer, Wise was the single most prolific writer for the Transformers Generation 1 cartoon, penning fifteen episodes including but not limited to The Secret of Omega Supreme, Microbots, Kremzeek!, The Key to Vector Sigma, War Dawn and The Rebirth. Beyond the Transformers Universe, Wise was the head writer for the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1987) TV series where he wrote or co-wrote over 70 episodes and story-edited many more. We are very pleased



